HCS officer referred Brar to SDM without knowledge of interest

Haryana Civil Service (HCS) officer Virender Chaudhary told CBI sleuths that he had referred G S Brar, said to be the middleman in the bribery case, to SDM (East) Shilpy Pattar but without any knowledge of their interest and intended purpose. Pattar, her husband Dheeraj Dutt and Brar were arrested for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 2 lakh and accepting the first instalment of Rs 50,000 from one Tarsem Kumar at Pattar’s house in Sector 27 on August 5.

CBI had questioned Chaudhary on Tuesday in the bribery case of Pattar, Dutt and Brar, general manager of a multiplex. Pattar had revealed the name of Chaudhary. Sources said Chaudhary said it was mere casual innocuous reference as when he was the Chief Fire Officer earlier, Brar would come to him for fire audit inspection of his cinema.

However, a day before the arrest, Brar had requested Chaudhary to refer him to Pattar and assuming that he required an appropriate appointment with CFO (charge held by Pattar), he did so and got to know the outcome on the day they were arrested.

Chaudhary was posted as Joint Commissioner of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and he was repatriated to his parent cadre this July. The bribe-accused Pattar, Dutt and Brar have been remanded in judicial custody and they were lodged in Model Burail jail.

In his complaint to CBI, Tarsem alleged that the accused were demanding bribe from him on the pretext of deciding in his favour in a case of property dispute between him and his brother, Sanjay Kumar. The FIR was registered against Brar and later, CBI found evidence against Pattar and her husband, and the two were also arrested.

