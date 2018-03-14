HCS judicial paper leak: Sushila broke her phone into 10 pieces to destroy evidence, says SIT chargesheet

Accused Sushila at district courts in Sector-43 of Chandigarh. (Express Archives) Accused Sushila at district courts in Sector-43 of Chandigarh. (Express Archives)

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Chandigarh Police, probing the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) judicial paper leak case, has learnt that accused Sushila, one of the two beneficiaries, has broken her mobile phone to destroy evidence.

As per the chargehseet submitted by the SIT against the third accused at district court on Monday, Suhsila, wife of a sub-inspector with Haryana police, had broken her mobile phone, which contained records of her conversation with co-accused Sunita, into 10 pieces. She took the step after they came to know that fellow candidate Suman had filed a petition at the Punjab and Haryana High Court in August 2017.

According to the chargesheet, the issue of question paper leak got highlighted when Suman produced the transcript of her conversation with Sunita and Sushila as proof at the High Court. After this, Sunita directed Sushila over telephone to break her phone.

After Sushila’s arrest, the broken pieces of her mobile phone were recovered by the SIT from a rack at the backyard of her house in Police Colony, Sector 5, of Panchkula. Police have sent the broken mobile phone of Sunita to the Central Forensic Scientific Laboratory, a report of which is awaited.

The SIT, in the chargesheet, also mentioned that accused Sushila had sold a plot at Pinjore in Himachal Pradesh for Rs 18.5 lakh on July 12, 2017, to buy the HCS (judicial) exam question paper from Sunita. The plot was sold by Sushila just four days before the exam.

The SIT has already submitted the chargesheet against two other accused Balwinder Kumar Sharma, registrar at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, and another beneficiary Sunita in the matter. Sharma and beneficiaries Sunita and Sushila were booked after a High Court committee, looking into the case, recommended scrapping of the examination after prima facie finding that some candidates had access to the question paper.

