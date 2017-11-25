HC upholds three-year jail for Mohali man convicted of killing golden cat

HC in its judgment has said the prosecution has been able to prove the crime was committed by the accused on the basis of statements of three witnesses. (Representational Image) HC in its judgment has said the prosecution has been able to prove the crime was committed by the accused on the basis of statements of three witnesses. (Representational Image)

Dismissing a criminal revision plea of a person convicted for killing a golden cat, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has upheld the Kurukshetra Special Environment Court’s order which had sentenced him to an imprisonment of three years, and said such a person did not deserve any sympathy.

“Keeping in view the fact that breed of golden cat is a rare breed, the court does not dispute the plea taken by learned counsel for the petitioner that golden cats are rarely available in this part of the country and normally those are available in north-east region. But this plea cannot rule out the possibility that there cannot be a golden cat in the forest area where the alleged recovery was effected,” Justice Shekher Dhawan has said in the judgment.

Dass (55), a resident of Mohali, was convicted in 2015 for killing the golden cat in a forest in Dabkori in 2011 and last year sentenced to “undergo rigorous imprisonment for three years” under Section 51 of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

His counsel in the High Court had said the “evidence produced and story put forward by the prosecution is highly unreliable and unbelievable” and the golden cat is not even found in this region.

However, the High Court in its judgment has said the prosecution has been able to prove the crime was committed by the accused on the basis of statements of three witnesses.

