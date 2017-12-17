HC tells UT to set up more old age homes

The HC has now asked the social welfare department to explore the option of increasing old age homes with the help of NGOs and other organisations (File) The HC has now asked the social welfare department to explore the option of increasing old age homes with the help of NGOs and other organisations (File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the Chandigarh Administration to explore the possibility of setting up more old age homes in the city. The ruling comes close on the heels of the case of 79-year-old Harbhajan Singh, who had to seek judicial intervention for shelter after being turned away from an old-age home at Sector 15.

Justice Rajan Gupta, in an order passed on Wednesday, directed the authorities to shift Harbhajan to the old age home at Sector 43 and ordered that the cost of accommodation be borne by the state. Harbhajan had been turned away from the Sector 15 home last year following complaints by other inmates.

The HC has now asked the social welfare department to explore the option of increasing old age homes with the help of NGOs and other organisations. The bench had earlier asked the social welfare director to apprise the court about the status of old age homes in the city.

At the hearing, Senior Standing Counsel for UT, Suvir Sehgal, said the Sector 15 home had room for 34 people while the one at Sector 43 had space for 32. While Sehgal has been asked to seek instructions from the administration on the proposal of increasing the number of old age homes in Chandigarh, the authorities have also been asked to rope in the secretary of the UT Legal Services Authority in the decision-making process.

