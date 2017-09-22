Punjab and Haryana HC extends stay of paramilitary in Punjab

The counsels representing the farmer unions told the bench that the area was in the wilderness and it was meaningless to protest in such an area. (Representational) The counsels representing the farmer unions told the bench that the area was in the wilderness and it was meaningless to protest in such an area. (Representational)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday extended the stay of paramilitary forces in the state in view of a farmers protest in Patiala on Friday and said that it will consider the issue of farmer suicides during the next date of hearing. During the resumed hearing of the case on the Patiala situation before the division bench of Justice Ajay Kumar Mittal and Justice Amit Rawal, Punjab Advocate General Atul Nanda informed the court that the protestors had been offered an alternate place for protest in Sher Majra Dana Mandi, which is five km away from the Patiala city and where even electricity has been provided.

The counsels representing the farmer unions told the bench that the area was in the wilderness and it was meaningless to protest in such an area. The bench then directed the farmers’ representative to meet the Deputy Commissioner of Patiala for an alternate site for holding their protest. The district official was asked to decide the matter on Thursday itself.

“According to Mr (RS) Bains and Mr HPS Ishar (counsels representing the farmer unions) there is a wider issue involved for which agitation is being carried out as number of farmers have already died for non-waiver of loans and other difficulties are being faced by them. The said issues shall be considered in this Public Interest Litigation on the next date of hearing,” said the division bench.

During the hearing of the case, the court also took an assurance from the counsels representing the farmer unions that there will be no untoward incident in Patiala city and “there will be complete peace in case the agitation is allowed to be held in the city”. The case has been adjourned till Monday. The High Court bench also said that keeping in view the wider issues involved in the matter and the area where the Assembly is to take place, it deems it appropriate to extend the period of paramilitary companies till September 26.

The central forces had arrived in the region during the law and order situation created by the Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh verdict in Panchkula district of Haryana. Apprehensive of a possible law and order situation during the protest called by farmer unions to press for their demands on debt-waiver, the High Court on Wednesday had directed the government to strictly enforce the Section 144 in the city. A PIL seeking judicial intervention in the situation had been filed in the High Court and the court while issuing notices to the state and farmer unions had said it does not want a Panchkula-like episode in the city.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App