HC asks Haryana government to ensure free school education to rape survivor’s child

The minor rape survivor had moved the High Court last year in October seeking termination of the pregnancy but the plea had been turned down by the court after a medical report said the patient is 26 weeks pregnant, which is beyond the permissible limits for termination. (File Photo) The minor rape survivor had moved the High Court last year in October seeking termination of the pregnancy but the plea had been turned down by the court after a medical report said the patient is 26 weeks pregnant, which is beyond the permissible limits for termination. (File Photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Haryana government to ensure free school education to the child born to a 13-year-old gang rape survivor in Mewat district. The High Court has also asked the state government to pay a sum of Rs 4 lakh to the rape survivor as compensation.

Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain, in the judgment dated August 9 in the case filed in October last year, has directed the government to deposit Rs 3 lakh in the shape of FDR for sustenance of the child. “The victim shall be allowed to keep on withdrawing interest every month for the purpose of sustenance of the said child and shall withdraw the FDR only after attaining the age of majority by the said child,” Jain said.

The minor rape survivor had moved the High Court last year in October seeking termination of the pregnancy but the plea had been turned down by the court after a medical report said the patient is 26 weeks pregnant, which is beyond the permissible limits for termination. The rape survivor had later filed an application with different prayers under which she had sought directions for compensation and proper medical care.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App