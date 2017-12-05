Haryana’s proposal to affiliate its colleges to PU : Centre seeks comments from Punjab on Haryana’s move on affiliation

Panjab University (Express Photo) Panjab University (Express Photo)

THE CENTRE on Monday told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it has sought comments from the Punjab government and Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Haryana’s proposal to affiliate some of its colleges to Panjab University.

During the resumed hearing of the case on the university’s financial crisis before the division bench of justices Ajay Kumar Mittal and Amit Rawal, Additional Solicitor-General of India Satya Pal Jain said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also decided to bring the Punjab government on board regarding any decision on Haryana’s proposal as its acceptance could lead to many structural changes in the governing bodies of PU.

Comments have also been sought from the MHRD, which has to issue a notification on the matter once it is finalised. Jain further told the bench that the MHA has already received the information it had sought regarding the proposed affiliation of Haryana colleges from the PU authorities.

As many as 43 years after the Haryana government had snapped ties with the university, the state government told the High Court in May that it wanted to help the university and revisit its relationship with it. The state government had later written a letter to the MHA for issuance of the necessary notification on it and “for restoration of its share in Panjab University as required under the provisions under sub-section (1) of Section 39 of the Panjab Reorganisation Act, 1996”.

Vice Chancellor Arun Kumar Grover told the bench that they have been informed by the Centre that the 7th Pay Commission recommendations for its employees can only be implemented once the same are also notified by the Punjab government. The V-C also told the bench that he has sought a meeting with the Punjab government regarding the increase in state’s share towards PU.

The division bench reiterated that it would like to create a corpus for the university from all its contributors, adding the amount would be kept with the V-C for use during emergencies related to the functioning of PU.

