‘Haryana woman cop on Everest summit bid is fine’

AFTER REMAINING cut-off for eight days because of adverse weather conditions, a woman mountaineer from Haryana Thursday succeeded in establishing contact with the outside world, bringing relief to her family members in Hisar.

Anita Kundu, 29, a sub-inspector with the Haryana police, is making her second attempt to scale Mount Everest. In 2015, she was forced to call off her attempt midway in 2015 when some of her team members suffered injuries after an earthquake.She had scaled the Mount Everest from the Nepal side on May 18, 2013.

Her colleague in the the state police, Ramesh Kundu, told The Indian Express that Anita had again started her expedition from Friday to reach to next level at 23,500 feet. “The officials of a company, which is managing her expedition mission, told us on Thursday that she is fine,” said Kundu.

She, along with seven foreign nationals, had reached the Advance Base Camp located at a height of 22,000 feet above sea level where they faced adverse weather conditions. The expedition team is expected to reach the next level by May 9. She has to cross five levels to reach Mt Everest at the height of 29,029 feet. Kundu had a narrow escape in 2015 as she was reportedly steps away from a landslide triggered by the earthquake. That time also, the team had to return after reaching 22,000 feet when the Chinese government apparently did not allow them to proceed.

This time she started her expedition mission from April 11 but she had lost contact with the outside world on April 26. The company that manages their expedition was not able to contact her because of problems in the satellites, leaving her family members worried. Haryana ADGP O P Singh said, “We see promotion of adventure and endurance sports among girls as key to getting rid of irrational fears. It is an important component of our women’s safety programme.”

