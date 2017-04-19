Punjab: Wheat crop on 100 acres gutted in fire in Moga, Mansa

OVER 100 acres of standing wheat crop and wheat stubble were burnt to ashes Tuesday afternoon in Moga and Mansa districts. A 65-year-old farmer Harbans Singh of Moga was killed in the incident. And another farmer of Mansa got burn injuries on his hands.

In Moga, the fire started from village MahesriSandhwa and it spread till village Kahan Singhwala, which is nearly 5 km away from Mahesri Sandhwa.

The fire gutted nearly 50 acres of wheat fields.

Harbans Singh hurriedly entered his fields in Kahan Singhwala village to save his standing crop. However, within no time the fire spread fast and he got engulfed in the flames, said SDM Moga Charandeep Singh.

Harbans was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. In all nearly 50 acres of standing crop and nearly 20 acres of wheat stubble got burnt.

Meanwhile in Moga, the fire started due to a short circuit in a tractor.

The fire in Mansa district had spread out in five different places damaging 50 acres of wheat fields .

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now