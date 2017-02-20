Haryana: Wait ends, 42 sportspersons conferred Bhim Awards

Some of the winners at Haryana Governor House in Chandigarh

on Sunday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

IT WAS the end of a long wait for 42 Haryana sportspersons as the players were given the Bhim Awards for their performances in the year 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-2016 in an award function presided over by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at Haryana Raj Bhawan on Sunday. Khattar and Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki conferred the award upon 42 sportspersons and the players were given a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, an idol of Bhim, a scroll of honour, a blazer and tie/scarf.

2016 Rio Paralympics silver medallist Deepa Malik was also given the award for the year 2013-14 and the Gurgaon-based athlete also shared her thoughts on getting the award. “It is good that the Haryana government has recognised our efforts. It has been a long wait for some of us but I am glad that we were given the award. I am preparing for future championships and will aim at the 2020 Olympics too,” said Malik. A total prize money of Rs 2.10 crore was distributed among the sportspersons and the awardees included former Indian hockey captain Sardar Singh, woman hockey player Rani Rampla, woman wrestler Babita Phogat, boxer Vikas Krishan, shooter Anu Raj Singh and golfer Ranbir Saini, among others.

Haryana CM ML Khattar also announced that the state government is formulating a policy to provide employment to outstanding sportspersons in different departments. “It has been observed that outstanding sportspersons are keen to join the police force, but instead they should try to utilise their experience in grooming young budding sportspersons to make Haryana a sporting hub. A multi-purpose hall will be constructed in all districts. Also, Yuva Vikas Kendras would be established in all districts at a cost of Rs 5 crore each. The state government has also doubled the budget of the sports and youth affairs department to Rs 401 crore for 2016-17,” said Khattar.