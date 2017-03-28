Haryana unit of AIJASS set for overhaul

AFTER 55 days of its statewide protest for “justice to the Jat community” that is gradually petering out, the All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) will reorganise the Haryana unit in response to demands that more people should be included in the body’s decision-making process. As a first step, the state executive of the AIJASS , at a meeting held on Sunday, decided to disband all the existing district-level committees in Haryana.

The demands for creating district and constituency-level committees came from those who had actively taken part in these protests, including from women. The committees will be reconstituted on April 17 at a meeting in Sonepat. In addition to the state and district committees, AIJASS office-bearers have decided to constitute committees at the halqa or constituency level, too.

AIJASS president Yashpal Malik said, “The scale of the andolan has increased. People who were earlier not in the committees, but played an active role this time, need to be adjusted. We have decided to increase the size of the committees. The district-level committees did not have a uniform composition. Once these are reconstituted, these would have a uniform structure for each district.”

Malik is from Uttar Pradesh and has faced the “outsider” reference in the past, too.

The samiti has sought names from those who want to become office-bearers at the state, district or halqa level. Also, there are plans to have separate wings, including a women wing, youth wing, legal wing and intellectual wing among others.

Pawan, a member of the samiti in Rohtak, said there are some people who worked more than others during the agitation. “Those who participated actively should be given more representation in the executive bodies. There are some office-bearers who did not perform as per expectations and should be removed from their posts,” he pointed out.

The samiti that was holding protests across the states has decided to continue with symbolic protests at nine locations. The decision was taken after the samiti reached a compromise with the government. The samiti members will keep reviewing the progress of the demands every 15 days.

Former president of AIJASS’s Rohtak district unit, Ashok Balhara, said the aim is to expand the samitis and add more members.

“The support base of the samiti increased during the agitation. We got support of all communities and large number of people were present at the dharna sites. Also, women participated in large numbers this time. They were present with their families. At present, only a handful of women are office-bearers of the samiti. Seeing their participation, more representation will be given to them in the committees,” said Balhara.

AIJASS has also decided to constitute committees to take up social issues and guiding students, especially in the rural areas on the opportunities available for higher education.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now