Rs 45 lakh embezzled through sale of VVIP numbers: Inquiry

A total of 37 fancy and VVIP license plate numbers, all issued to residents of Rohtak in 2013, were the source of an embezzled Rs 45.31 lakh by three employees of the Haryana Transport Commissioner. An internal probe conducted by the CM flying squad of Haryana police also mentioned the mysterious fire which broke out at the 30 Bays Building in Sector 17 in 2015 and in which some official records of the Haryana Transport Commissioner were gutted in its report.

Three staff members, including senior accountant Rajinder Kumar, head clerk Vinay Dhull and one data entry operator, Shiv Kumar, were found responsible for embezzling Rs 45.31 lakh after selling VVIP numbers to Rohtak residents without depositing the money in the state treasury. An FIR against them was lodged at the Sector 17 police station on January 24. Sources said, “All 37 fancy numbers including HR-12G-0036, HR12V-0014, HR-12V-0027 etc were sold between April 2013 and October 2013.

All numbers were sold to Rohtak residents and the accused issued them fake receipts. A complaint in this scam was lodged by one Ravinder Singh of Sector 19 to CM, Haryana, and a probe was marked to DSP Purnima Singh.”

The probe report of DSP Purnima Singh states, “The embezzlement had come to light during an internal audit of the Haryana Transport Commissioner department. A major fire broke out in 30 Bays Building, in which the office was located, in April 2015. The accused Rajinder, Vinay and Shiv reportedly accepted their fault of collecting huge money by selling VVIP numbers on fake receipts.”

Sources said in April 2013, the Haryana government had launched a scheme for selling fancy and VVIP numbers on the basis of first-come-first-serve and under this scheme, all 37 numbers were sold on fake receipts. The three accused also made the entries of the sales in two unauthorized computers among five, which were confiscated.