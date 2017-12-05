Haryana to use drones to check overloaded vehicles on roads

As many as 18 checkposts will be set up at different locations across Haryana. As many as 18 checkposts will be set up at different locations across Haryana.

In order to check overloaded vehicles on inter-state roads, the Haryana government said Monday that it would keep an aerial watch with the help of drones. As many as 18 check-posts would be set up at different locations across the state where drones and CCTV cameras will be installed to identify vehicles defying loading norms. On detection of the violation, the vehicles shall be issued e-challans.

To begin with, one such checkpost shall be setup on the Karnal-Uttar Pradesh border. The work will begin this month. “Teams comprising police personnel and staff from other government departments would be constituted. To ensure 24-hour vigil, each team would work on an eight-hour shift and shall be having one in-charge. Each employee would be allotted duty for three days every month and duty roster would be duly made in the min-secretariat, Karnal”, an official spokesperson said.

“During the checking, every employee would wear a badge bearing his name and carry an identity card. Vehicles would also be arranged to facilitate work by the team”, the spokesperson added. Arrangement for the check-post would be done by the Executive Engineer of the Panchayati Raj Department. Portal cabins would be set up at all identified locations and the State Transport Department would bear its expenses. Checking would be done within five kms of the mining area.

The authority to issue the e-challan for the violation shall vest in sub-inspector of the police department, mining officer and inspector, inspector of excise and taxation, panchayati raj and public works (building and roads) departments, executive engineer and sub-divisional engineer of the Agricultural Marketing Board, district development and panchayats officer, block development and panchayat officer, district revenue officer of the Revenue Department, tehsildar and naib-tehsildar, flying squad officer of ISBT, New Delhi, Haryana Roadways, sub-inspector of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, divisional forest officer of Forest Department, ranger and officers of Health, Public Health and Agriculture Departments.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App