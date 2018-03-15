Haryana to take up issue of ‘untreated water’ with Delhi

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

To raise the issue of “supply of untreated water from Okhla barrage to Yamuna river,” especially in the districts of Faridabad, Palwal and Nuh and some parts of Gurugram, with the Delhi Government, the Haryana Government would constitute a committee under the chairmanship of state’s Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Om Prakash Dhankar.

Giving this information during zero hour in the Budget Session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha here on Wednesday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said MLAs of these districts would be members of this committee which would hold a meeting after the Budget Session concluded.

“This is a serious issue and has been lingering at the inter-state level. The committee would discuss the matter with the Delhi Government as well as with the Central government. Besides, it would also explore the possibilities of constructing a separate nullah running parallel to the Yamuna river to carry dirty water so that only treated water reaches Yamuna,” said the CM.

Khattar said talks would also be held with the UP government so that clean water reaches Yamuna from the neighbouring state.

