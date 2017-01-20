Haryana to start construction of tertiary care cancer centre

THE HARYANA government will soon begin construction of a tertiary care cancer centre in Ambala. Union Health Minister JP Nadda will come to the town to lay the foundation stone of the centre.

The government says that this would be the first such centre in the area to provide people easy access to excellent cancer care facilities, especially to those living in districts of northern Haryana, such as Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal and Panipat.

The centre would come up on the premises of the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment at a cost of about Rs 45 crore. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said the Centre had released the first instalment of about Rs 7.37 crore for construction of building and purchase of equipment. While the Haryana government would bear 40 per cent of the cost, the rest would be borne by the Centre.

Vij said the cancer centre would comprise a 50-bed hospital and offer facilities such as radiology, chemotherapy, diagnostic tests, specialists and private rooms. Amid the rise of cancer cases in the region, a cancer institute is also being set up in Badhsa, Jhajjar district.