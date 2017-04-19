Haryana to push for SYL canal as per Supreme Court order

Supreme Court of India (File Photo) Supreme Court of India (File Photo)

The Haryana government would be seeking the completion of the construction of Satluj-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court in the meeting at the Centre on April 20.

The Chief Secretaries of Punjab and Haryana would be holding a meeting with Secretary, Union Ministry of Water Resources, to discuss the contentious issue.

The apex court had in its orders in November last year nullified the law passed by Punjab Assembly terminating the water-sharing agreements.

The court had directed that the construction of the canal be completed.

With the orders issued prior to the Punjab Assembly elections, the then CM Parkash Singh Badal said that not a drop of water will be allowed to go out of Punjab.

With the stand-off continuing, the Centre proposed to hold a meeting of the chief secretaries.

Indian National Lok Dal is continuing with its protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi seeking the completion of the canal and release of water for Haryana.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now