Haryana to fill 15,000 vacant posts of police by 2018: Additional Chief Secretary Ram Niwas

Applicants warming up before physical test for Haryana Police constables recruitment. Express photo by Jaipal Singh (Representational Picture) Applicants warming up before physical test for Haryana Police constables recruitment. Express photo by Jaipal Singh (Representational Picture)

Haryana government on Saturday said it has prepared a roadmap for filling all the 15,000 vacant posts of police personnel by 2018. Besides, requisition has been sent to the Haryana Staff Selection Commission for filling 10,000 vacant posts of police personnel for which the recruitment process would soon be started.

Stating this here, the Haryana Additional Chief Secretary Home Department, Ram Niwas, said rules have already been framed for recruitment to the vacant posts and notification has been issued regarding the new rules.

According to the roadmap, these posts would be filled between June 2017 and April 2018, he added. Niwas said the state government has started giving weekly off to police personnel for making them stress-free

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now