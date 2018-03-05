Haryana: Those who abandon milch cows to be fined Rs 5000

NEARLY two years after introducing a law against cow slaughter and making a provision to award 10 years in jail for the offence, the Haryana government will soon enact a “stringent law” to punish those who abandon milch cows.

Making the announcement Sunday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “Those found abandoning their cattle will be fined Rs 5,000. The government has tagged cattle in gaushalas (cow sheds) as it would help track them”.

He said that similarly, tagging of cattle kept in houses would also be carried out so that these are not abandoned.

The CM urged the people to not abandon their cattle and keep them in their houses as it was “not easy for the government to protect them without the support of the people.”

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya