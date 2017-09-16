Haryana summit to focus on human capital, pollution

When, to fight pollution, new car registration can be banned in Singapore and Beijing; when, in London and New York, flyovers, underpasses and car parkings can be sacrificed and emphasis instead laid on walking, cycles and public transport facilities, then why should Haryana remain backward in its thinking?” he said. (Representational Image) When, to fight pollution, new car registration can be banned in Singapore and Beijing; when, in London and New York, flyovers, underpasses and car parkings can be sacrificed and emphasis instead laid on walking, cycles and public transport facilities, then why should Haryana remain backward in its thinking?” he said. (Representational Image)

The opening session of the Digital Haryana Summit, held in Gurgaon Friday, focussed on pollution and human capital. Top officials from prominent private companies said attention needs to given to these two issues to make “Digital Haryana” a success.

Manas Fuloria, CEO of Nagarro and Chair of Haryana’s Regional Council, during his speech at the event, linked the two factors, and said, “If we want to join human capital, we have to change the thought regarding the development of our cities.”

“First we must address the issue of pollution. Along with human capital, even Indian and foreign investors are leaving Haryana for Hyderabad and Pune because of the pollution here. When, to fight pollution, new car registration can be banned in Singapore and Beijing; when, in London and New York, flyovers, underpasses and car parkings can be sacrificed and emphasis instead laid on walking, cycles and public transport facilities, then why should Haryana remain backward in its thinking?” he said.

