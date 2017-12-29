Haryana Staff Selection Commission cancels many written tests

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has cancelled the written examination (computer-based test) for several posts, which were scheduled on December 28, 29, 30 and 31, due to technical and administrative reasons.

They include tests for junior engineers (civil- category 28 and 30) for Haryana Urban Development Authority, Panchkula, accountant for Agriculture Marketing Board, Panchkula and junior engineer in town and country planning department.

