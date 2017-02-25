Haryana Sports Minister Anil Vij approves design of sports hostel

HARYANA SPORTS and Youth Affairs Minister Anil Vij on Friday gave approval to the design of sports hostel to be constructed in front of the War Heroes Memorial Stadium in Ambala Cantonment. He also issued directions that the land identified for the project be evacuated.

Vij said that the War Heroes Stadium was being developed as an international-level stadium. Since there is no arrangement in the stadium for players of national and international competitions to stay, the Sports Department has decided to set up a hostel in front of the stadium.

The four-storied hostel building would have the facility to accommodate 150 to 175 sportspersons. Provision has been made for residential facility for 48 coaches and trainers. Besides two lifts, a ramp has been provided for disabled sportspersons in the hostel. A doctor’s room would also be constructed so that players could be provided first aid within the hostel.