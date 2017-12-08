Haryana SIT submits final report on Murthal ‘gangrape’

The site of the alleged rape in Murthal. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File) The site of the alleged rape in Murthal. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

The Special Investigation Team probing the Murthal gangrape case Thursday submitted its final report before a division bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court which had taken a suo motu notice of the reported incident last year and is also monitoring the investigation into the cases of violence of Jat agitation.

During the resumed hearing of the case, the police SIT headed by IGP Mamta Singh submitted the final report in a sealed cover before the division bench of Justices Ajay Kumar Mittal and Amit Rawal and also handed over the case diaries and witness statements recorded by it to the amicus curiae and senior advocate Anupam Gupta for his examination and perusal.

The final report was submitted after Gupta’s repeated and vehement submissions before the High Court for ordering a CBI probe into the matter as, according to the revelations in the open court during the previous hearings, the SIT in its probe had concluded there was “no victim” in the reported crime.

Dissatisfied with the progress of the SIT probe into the case by, Gupta earlier had sought similar directions as were passed by the Supreme Court in the suo motu case on the 2014 West Bengal rape case in which the case record had been also provided over to the amicus for his examination.

The division bench, during the resumed hearing, also again ordered the Haryana government to hand over the call details of the IGP, SSP, DSP and SHOs of the Murthal area between February 19 and 22 last year to Gupta. On November 6, the government had been orally directed to provide the call details to Gupta.

