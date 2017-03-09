Haryana sex ratio shows remarkable improvement

Haryana, which is known for its skewed sex ratio, has registered a remarkable improvement in the sex ratio at birth (SRB) with the ratio jumping to 938 girls for each 1,000 boys in February 2017. However, the average SRB for the past one year from March 2016 to February 2017 has been recorded as 907.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday told the state Assembly that efforts being made by the state government under the ambitious Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao programme are clearly reflected in the remarkable improvement of the sex ratio. The SRB was recorded as 922 girls per 1,000 boys in January.

Extending greetings on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the CM said the average SRB of these two months has been recorded as 930 girls per 1,000 boys. Similarly, the SRB of 12 months has been recorded as 907 girls per 1,000 boys.