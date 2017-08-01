Haryana: Seven pilgrims killed, 14 hurt in accident

AT LEAST seven persons were killed and 14 injured when the pick-up vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck on Meerut Road near Dhakwala Gujran village in Karnal Monday. Investigating officer Bhupinder Singh told The Indian Express that 21 persons were in the pick-up vehicle. They were returning from Haridwar. “They had gone to Haridwar on July 30 and returned on July 31. They were travelling through the night,” said the IO. All the injured were taken to Karnal’s Kalpana Chawla Medical College and two person, seriously injured, were taken to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

The police said it was a head-on collision and a case has been registered against the truck driver, who fled the spot, leaving the truck behind.

According to police sources, the deceased were identified as Rajat, Sudhakar, Inder Singh, Ranjeet, Sanjeev, Vikash and Ravinder, residents of Karnal.

The officer said some of the deceased hailed from Bihar. The driver of the pick-up vehicle, Ravinderm was also

killed, they said.

