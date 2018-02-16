Haryana secretariat: Fire breaks out, damages property; no one injured

The gutted Punjab and Haryana Civil Secretariat property. (Express photo) The gutted Punjab and Haryana Civil Secretariat property. (Express photo)

A MAJOR fire broke out at the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) canteen located on the first floor of the Haryana Civil Secretariat in Sector 1 on Thursday morning. No one was hurt in the fire. The Haryana government has ordered an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the fire.

The fire triggered panic among the people in the building. The cause of the fire was not known, said fire officials on Thursday evening.

Close to the CISF canteen is the record room of the Punjab government, two store rooms of the Haryana government and a State Bank of India branch. Officials said fire tenders arrived immediately and averted a major tragedy. They added that the fire initially broke out from the furniture, lying close to the CISF canteen. The fire soon spread to the canteen damaging things worth lakhs of rupees.

The CISF personnel, deployed at the secretariat, also rescued some people from the canteen and brought out some of the items. The CISF personnel, however, had to leave the area after the blaze intensified.

The UT fire department said the fire control room received a call at 9.08 am and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. It took the firefighters around two hours to douse the flames. A fire official said the fire tenders were sent from Sector 17 and Sector 11 fire stations. “The fire has damaged furniture and other items inside the canteen,” he said, adding that the fire tenders returned to the fire station around 11.30 am.

Soon after the incident, senior officials of both the Haryana and Punjab governments came and inspected the area.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App