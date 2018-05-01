Follow Us:
Monday, April 30, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

Haryana: School bus-dumper collision, 3 students among 5 dead

The deceased students have been identified as village Achina resident Rishab and Bhageshwari residents Sonu and Nikita, a nursery student, who was just three year old.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Updated: May 1, 2018 4:49:24 am
Top News

As many as five persons died and 14 school children were injured in a road accident involving a school bus and a dumper in Charkhi Dadri district on Monday. Three among the deceased were school children.

According to available information, a dumper collided with a minibus belonging to BSVN School situated at Bigova which was carrying 17 students. The powerful collision badly damaged bus’s front portion.

The injured were taken to the government hospital in Dadri where the doctors declared the bus conductor Ramesh dead. The deceased students have been identified as village Achina resident Rishab and Bhageshwari residents Sonu and Nikita, a nursery student, who was just three year old. Rishab was a Class 2 student, while Sonu was studying in Class 11. Nikita’s uncle, Raj Kumar (bus driver) also died in the accident. Other injured have been referred to Rohtak PGI.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now