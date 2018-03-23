Haryana Retail sale: HAFED offers 10% discount to babus

Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation, which is known as HAFED, has decided to give 10 per cent discount on the retail sale rate of its consumer products to the employees of the state and central governments, PSU staff, paramilitary personnel, staff of public sector banks, state-run universities, a spokesman said.

He said the concession would be available at Hafed’s own sale outlets in the state, including Chandigarh and Delhi. He said the initiative had been taken for the welfare of government employees, to boost sales and broaden the customer base in the prevailing competitive market.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App