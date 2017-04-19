Haryana reduces physical criteria for police recruitment

The Haryana government has reduced the physical height criteria for the constables, male as well female, for recruitment in the state police. The criteria has been reduced by two centimeters in case of general categories while one centimeter in case of reserved categories. The new changes in the rules seem to give more preference to academic abilities for the police recruitment.

State DGP KP Singh said, “The new recruitment policy will ensure fair representation to all regions.”

In its cabinet meeting, the state government has changed almost the entire procedure for the recruitment by amending the Punjab Police Rules, 1934.

The five-km run that was part of the physical test for recruitment of male police constables has been cut down to 2.5 km. The 5-km race had to be completed in 25 minutes.

Now, the male candidates have to cover 2.5 km distance in qualifying time of 11 minutes.

Three youths had died during the physical test, which includes 5-km race, for police recruitment in Kurukshetra in 2016 allegedly due to consumption of performance-enhancing drugs.

Two years back, a high-powered committee in Maharashtra had found that the 5-km run for recruitment of male police constables was too great a distance.

Now, there will be a written test before physical measurement test. Earlier, the recruitment body used to conduct a physical test first.

Former DGP SN Vashist said earlier it was difficult to handle thousands of youths for a physical test while another former state police chief RS Dalal said the physical test process used to take took too long time for the same.

Now, all candidates shall have to first undergo a Knowledge Test of 80 marks comprising objective type, multiple-choice questions. The test will have 100 such questions of 0.80 marks each and duration will be 90 minutes. It shall be held simultaneously for all eligible candidates.

Candidates, seven times the number of vacancies in each category, shall be declared to have qualified the Knowledge Test. The candidates who qualified the Knowledge Test shall have to undergo Physical Measurement Test.

Candidates twice the number of vacancies, who qualify the Physical Screening Test, shall be called for Interview-cum-Personality Test (interview).

As per the new rules, all vacancies in the rank of Constable and 50 per cent of the total (both temporary and permanent) in the rank of Sub Inspector will be filled by direct recruitment through Haryana Staff Selection Commission.

