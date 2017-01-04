Haryana proposes new body to govern nursing education

The Haryana government has decided to constitute Haryana State Nurses and Nurse Midwives Council, which will look after admission, curriculum, examination and registration process associated with nursing education. The decision was taken in a meeting of the Haryana Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Tuesday. The Cabinet approved the draft of Haryana State Nurses and Nurse Midwives Council Bill, 2017. The Council will replace the existing Haryana Nurses Registration Council (HNRC) and would be the sole body governing the field of nursing education in the state.

With this, the Punjab Nurses Registration Act, 1932, as applicable to the state of Haryana, will stand repealed. The Director General or Director, Medical Education and Research Department, will be the ex-officio President of the Council and Additional Director will be the ex-officio Vice-President. The government can appoint a registrar of the council.

The Council will fix the criteria for establishment of nursing institutes, to recognize nursing institutions and withdraw the recognition granted to nursing institutions. It will also fix the criteria to recognize degrees or diplomas or certificates of nursing. It will conduct inspection of nursing institutions and also fix fee to be levied and revision from time to time.

The Council will also fix criteria to conduct admissions to various nursing institutions and prescribe such standards, facilities, syllabi, entry criteria including common entrance test. It will also fix the educational qualification of teaching staff. The Council will have the power to derecognise any institution that is found indulging in malpractice in examinations. No person can establish a nursing institute without prior recognition of the Council.

Only those persons who are registered under the provisions of the Bill would practice as a nurse, midwife, auxiliary nurse midwife or a health visitor. In case of contravention of this provision, six months imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 would be imposed for the first offence. In case of a second offence, imprisonment could extend up to one year, apart from Rs 2,000 to Rs 50,000 fine. No hospital, nursing home, blood bank or a laboratory among others will employ any person as a nursing professional unless the person is registered under this Bill.