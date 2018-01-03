NMC Bill: Haryana private doctors participate in strike call given by IMA

Healthcare facilities at multiple hospitals across the country came to a standstill on Tuesday. (PTI photo) Healthcare facilities at multiple hospitals across the country came to a standstill on Tuesday. (PTI photo)

Supporting the call made by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for a nationwide 12-hour shutdown on Tuesday, the doctors of private hospitals in Haryana also participated in the agitation.

IMA’s Haryana unit former president AP Setia said that the OPD services remained paralysed in the state because of the strike from 6 am to 2 pm on Tuesday. “We called off the strike at 2 pm after the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill was referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee,” said Setia.

The strike was called to oppose the Bill, which was tabled in Parliament on Friday. The IMA is opposing the Bill because “it proposes to allow practitioners of alternative medicines including homeopathy and Ayurveda practice allopathy after completing a bridge course”. “If such a provision is included in the law then it would be a compromise with the quality of the healthcare,” Setia added.

