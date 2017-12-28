Haryana Police yet to arrest Aditya Insan and 66 others, facing charges of conspiracy

According to the police, during the meeting at the Dera headquarters where the whole conspiracy was hatched. (File photo) According to the police, during the meeting at the Dera headquarters where the whole conspiracy was hatched. (File photo)

APART FROM its failure to arrest Aditya Insan, the Haryana Police has also not been able to arrest at least 66 people involved in the conspiracy behind the violence in Panchkula on August 25. Meanwhile, two key functionaries, who were deputed to provide meals to the Dera Sacha Sauda followers here and ensure them a haven after the violence, were granted “uncontested” bail from the lower court.

Though the Haryana Police recently told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it would challenge the bail orders, records at Panchkula court show there was not much of an opposition from the prosecution in the Sessions Court. A number of people, who indulged in violence following Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s conviction on August 25, have got bail and they include Kharati Lal and Rakam Singh.

According to the police, during the meeting at the Dera headquarters where the whole conspiracy was hatched, Kharati Lal was deputed to arrange meals for the followers in Panchkula. He was booked under various sections of IPC, including the attempt to wage war against the state in what the police described as the “lead FIR” registered on August 27. However, Kharati, alongwith three others, got an easy bail from the Sessions Court.

“The learned public prosecutor stated that the challan has already been filed before the learned trial court,” is the only statement on record of the state representative in the bail orders.

Poster announcing cash award for information on Aditya Insan. (Express photo) Poster announcing cash award for information on Aditya Insan. (Express photo)

Rakam Singh, a resident of Meerut, also got bail along with Kharati, Gopal Krishan and Pardeep out of the 22 accused arrested in the case. Haryana Police last month had even gone to Meerut to nab Rakam, who has been accused of providing shelter to people wanted in different cases of violence. Rakam was even able to secure bail from the lower court within a few days of his arrest.

“From the reply furnished by the prosecution, it appears there is no possibility of influencing anyone of them by the applicants-accused. No useful purpose is likely to be served by detaining the applicants accused in custody for a further period. Therefore, they have been able to make out a case calling for grant of bail, pending trial,” reads the order dated December 11.

The Haryana government on December 20 informed the High Court that interrogation and other evidence indicated that the large-scale mobilisation of followers in Panchkula was done at the behest of the Dera leadership “for initiation of violence once senior DSS functionaries gave the signal”.

A total of 177 FIRs were registered in Panchkula following the violence and so far, 115 people have been evading arrest. Among the FIRs, 17 cases are related to conspiracy.

The lead case at Sector 5 Police Station was registered on the orders of the High Court on the basis of a news report.

Pertinently, the state had put up a strong case to oppose the bail plea of Chhinder Pal Arora, the chief executive officer of a company run by the Dera, who is also an accused in the same case.

“There is prima facie evidence against the applicant-accused with other persons of forming unlawful assembly and in prosecution of the same of assaulting the police officials who were on duty at the relevant time and by throwing bombs at them, had tried to kill them and they had also created a war-like situation. Right now, there is no reason to disbelieve the prosecution’s version,” said the Sessions Court in the order dated December 16.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App