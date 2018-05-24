Haryana Police will not hire those booked for violent stirs, says DGP Baljeet Singh Sandhu

Haryana DGP B S Sandhu (right) addresses a press conference in Panchkula on Wednesday. (Express photo) Haryana DGP B S Sandhu (right) addresses a press conference in Panchkula on Wednesday. (Express photo)

Those who participated in the violent protests against the state government will not be recruited in the upcoming recruitment of Haryana Police personnel, Director General of Police Baljeet Singh Sandhu said on Wednesday.

“Participants of violent protests are booked and arrested for criminal activities. So, Haryana Police will not give No-objection Certificate to someone who has been booked and arrested for any criminal activity. It is, however, not applicable on people who participated in peaceful protests,” DGP Sandhu said while addressing media persons during a workshop of the Station House Officers of women police stations at Police Lines in Moginand, Sector 25, here.

Haryana Police has invited applications for 7,110 constable-rank personnel — 5,000 posts are for men and 1,147 for women. A person from general category between 18 and 25 years of age can apply. Haryana Police is giving a relaxation of five years in the upper age limit of a person belonging to Schedule Caste/Backward Caste category.

DGP Sandhu added they are also recruiting 63 women sub-inspectors (SIs), especially for their deployment in the 28 women police stations across Haryana. “We have reviewed the performance of all the 28 women police stations and observed that we need more efficient women sub-inspectors,” said Haryana DGP Sandhu who was accompanied by Police Commissioner, Panchkula, AS Chawla; ADGP (Law and order) Mohammed Akil and other senior officers. Commenting on the performance of 28 women police stations, which were opened around two years back, DGP Sandhu said they received complaints of different nature against the personnel deployed there. “The nature of complaints include biased investigation, complainants not satisfied with probe, besides some from political front. We have conveyed them our expectations,” said Sandhu.

On absconding Dera Sacha Sauda spokesman Aditya Insan, Sandhu said he was declared a proclaimed offender by a Panchkula court. “We are trying our best to identify Aditya Insan’s properties, which will be attached,” said Sandhu.

In the recent past, a number of protests against the state government were held in Panchkula and Chandigarh, including Dera violence.

