Haryana Police to set up ‘Mitra Kaksh’ in Rohtak, Karnal

Haryana has more than 300 police stations where Police Mitra Kaksh would be established. Haryana has more than 300 police stations where Police Mitra Kaksh would be established.

The Haryana government has decided to set up a Police Mitra Kaksh on a pilot basis in Rohtak and Karnal districts, a facility which would operate round-the-clock and facilitate people in lodging complaints.

If successful, the project would be implemented at police headquarters in all districts of the state and would cost about Rs 50 crore, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar told a meeting of the police department here.

The Police Mitra Kaksh would remain functional round- the-clock and would facilitate the people in lodging their complaints, an official spokesman said.

Community liaisoning groups would also be constituted for implementation of this project, he said.

There are more than 300 police stations in the state where Police Mitra Kaksh would be established and each Kaksh would have a modern building costing about Rs 15 lakh.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App