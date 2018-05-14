Haryana Police find Aditya Insan’s vehicle at Dera

The vehicle parked at Panchkula police station. (Express Photo) The vehicle parked at Panchkula police station. (Express Photo)

The Haryana police have seized a vehicle allegedly used by Aditya Insan, an accused in connection with the incidents of violence that broke out after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s conviction in a rape case last year. The black-coloured vehicle, registered in Sirsa in the name of Aditya’s brother-in-law Vicky, was seized a few days ago from the Dera headquarters. Police told The Indian Express that they also recovered wrist watches — a Rado and a Montblanc — from the vehicle.

Haryana police had earlier announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to Aditya Insan’s arrest. Aditya and seven others are yet to be arrested for their alleged role in inciting the violence in August last year, that led to death of 41 persons in Panchkula and Sirsa.

Sources told The Indian Express that a few days ago, a Haryana police team raided Dera headquarters in Sirsa suspecting Aditya’s presence there. He, however, was not found. Panchkula’s Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Adarshdeep Singh said, “On August 25 morning last year, Aditya came to Panchkula with his brother-in-law in this car. As the violence erupted, he fled to Delhi in the same vehicle.”

Aditya and seven others are wanted by Haryana police in a case registered against him on charges of ‘waging war against state’ and ‘criminal conspiracy’. A case FIR no. 345 was registered at police station Sector 5, here, on August 27 against him under IPC sections 145, 146, 150, 151, 121, 121A, 120B, 216 and 152.

The Haryana police have announced reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of other accused including Abhijeet Shankar Bhagat, Phool Kumar and Amrik Singh and Rs. 50,000 on the arrest of Gobhi Ram, Iqbal Singh, Gulab Singh and Jasbir Singh. The police are also initiating proceedings to declare all eight absconding accused as Proclaimed Offenders. The next hearing in the case is on May 21.

Aditya Insan, an ophthalmologist, was the chief spokesperson of Dera Sacha Sauda for the past two decades. In December last year, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had pulled up the Haryana police for not being able to trace him.

