Haryana: Police complaint against Speaker for ‘clearing’ use of old currency

The former Home Minister of Haryana, Sampat Singh, on Tuesday filed a police complaint against Assembly Speaker Kanwar Pal Singh Gurjar for allowing disbursement of honorarium totalling Rs 16.2 lakh to its employees in currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 more than a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared demonetisation on November 8, 2016. However, Gurjar claimed that everything was done as per the rules.

“Sampat Singh is doing all this because of frustration as he doesn’t have any work these days,” said Gurjar.

After taking information under RTI Act, Sampat Singh, who had also served as the state’s Finance Minister, lodged a complaint at Sector-3 police station in Chandigarh seeking an FIR against the Speaker and Assembly’s three officers apart from an officer of the office of Principal Accountant General (PAG), Haryana.

Singh claims that it was illegal for anyone to pay in demonetised currency notes once the notification had been issued by the government.

The former minister alleged that at a time when people across the country were feeling hassled due to long queues outside banks, poor employees would have had to toil hard to get their currency notes exchanged.

“…accused have committed an offence by knowingly and deliberately violating the instructions of demonetisation and circulating the banned currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs1000 even after specific ban imposed by the Govt. of India & Reserve Bank of India,” said Singh, a six-time former MLA, in his complaint.

The amount of Rs 16.2 lakh was distributed among 319-odd employees of the Vidhan Sabha with Rs 5100 and Rs 2100 each as honorarium on November 15/16 in cash.

“We had withdrawn Rs 33.2 lakh for payment of Rs 11,000 per head honorarium to over 300 ex-MLAs on the occasion Golden Jubilee function held in Panchkula on November 3. As much as Rs16.5 lakh was given to the ex-MLAs as honorarium as part of the expenditure on their travelling on November 3, 2016. After that, Rs 16.72 lakh was lying with us as many of the former legislators did not make it to the function. On the demand of Assembly employees, the Speaker, on November 3, had announced an honorarium for them also,” said Subhash Sharma, secretary to the Speaker.

“Meanwhile, demonetisation was introduced on November 8, 2016, but the the bank denied to exchange the notes. There were no provisions to deposit the money back to the “head of the Vidhan Sabha” as the money was already debited from the Vidhan Sabha budget. Then, we disbursed the cash after taking opinion from secretary to the PAG,” he claimed.

SHO of police station, Sector-3, Poonam Dilawari said, “I got a phone call from Sampat Singh in which he said that he had sent the complaint through an email. We will check the same tomorrow.”

