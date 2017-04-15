Haryana plans UID numbers for rural plots

Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu. Express photo Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu. Express photo

The Haryana government has planned to give UID (Unique Identification) numbers to more than 40 lakh plots and houses situated in villages. These are the properties that don’t have any record in official papers, making it difficult for the owners to take loan from banks.

The state government has set up a committee under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu to look after such issues. For the urban areas, especially for sectors, there is an official record of each of the plots with their measurements. But, within the limit of old Lal Dora (a demarcation delineating village population from agricultural land), there are no numbers of these plots with exact measurement of land properties. Such a situation results in disputes among villagers.

Now, the government has planned mapping of about 7,000 villages in the state for exact identification of the properties. The government has also planned to extend the limit of Lal dora.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now