Haryana plans electricity tariff concession to industries

In an attempt to boost industrialisation, Haryana government Tuesday said that it is planning to provide concession of one rupee per unit in electricity tariff to the industrial sector in the state.

Haryana Industries, Skill Development and Industrial Training Minister Vipul Goel said Tuesday that domestic consumers have already been provided concession of one rupee in the electricity tariff.

Goel also announced Drivers’ Skilling Programme for light motor vehicle to impart safer driving skills to drivers and to reduce road accidents.

