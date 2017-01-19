Haryana, Patanjali sign MoU to develop herbal forest

THE HARYANA forest department on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Patanjali Anusandhan Sansthan Divya Yog Mandir Trust, Haridwar, for developing a world herbal forest in Morni, Panchkula district.

Haryana Additional Chief Secretary, Forests, RR Jowel, signed the MoU on behalf of the forest department and Acharya Balkrishan for the Patanjali Anusandhan Sansthan Divya Yog Mandir Trust, Haridwar, in the presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Health and Ayush Minister Anil Vij, Forest Minister Rao Narbir Singh and Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said the world herbal forest would be developed over an area of about 53,000 acres with technical and knowledge support of Patanjali Anusandhan Sansthan. “This would not only help in promotion of herbal and medicinal plants, but would also assist in promoting forest tourism in the state. This herbal forest would bring Haryana on the world map where botanists and researchers from around the globe will visit,” he added.

The chief minister said land in Morni would remain either with local people or with the forests department. “The people would also obtain new technique of cultivation. Apart from the conservation of existing plants, a variety of about 25,000 medicinal plants and herbs found in the country would be planted in this area. The forest would be divided in clusters for plantation,” he added.

Khattar said the Patanjali Anusandhan Sansthan would provide its expertise free of cost to develop the herbal forest. The Sansthan would identify plants, select suitable area for plantation and would provide scientific assistance.

Acharya Balkrishan said this is not a commercial tie-up between Patanjali and the forest department with the signing of MoU. The Sansthan would only provide its scientific and technical support to develop Morni forest as herbal forest. He said that out of the 4.5 lakh varieties of plants, our scientists and experts have identified about 60,000 medicinal and herbal varieties which are being documented.

“Patanjali has not taken any land from the government and our objective is only to develop the Morni forest,” added the Acharya.