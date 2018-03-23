Haryana to open centres for services to poor

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

In order to bring all government schemes being run for welfare of poor under one roof, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Thursday announced that ‘Antyodaya Saral Kendras’, a kind of facilitation centres, would be opened at tehsil, sub-division and district level.

Announcing the scheme in Chandigarh on Thursday, Khattar said that six such centres would be started on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti next month on April 14, so that poor people could get maximum benefits of all such schemes without facing any hardship.

The Chief Minister was presiding over meeting with the representatives of various sections of the society during an open interaction on Antyodya held under the ‘Ek Aur Sudhar’ Programme here today. He said that ‘Saras Melas’ would be organised throughout the state so that poor people could sell their products directly to consumers.

At these Kendras, poor would get detailed information pertaining to schemes framed for their welfare through Saral Portal and would also be able to apply for any scheme on the spot. The portal would also track current status of the application. “Apart from the Antyodaya Saral Kendras, all such schemes would also be available at Atal Sewa Kendras in the villages”, a state government’s spokesperson said.

