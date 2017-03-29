Haryana: One dead, 6 injured in Rohtak court shootout

Atleast four armed assailants opened indiscriminate fire outside the Rohtak district courts complex Tuesday morning leaving one dead and six others injured. A notorious gangster Ramesh Lohar was the main target of the assailants, who was brought to the court for a hearing in an attempt to murder case. While two were on a motorbike, two to three were inside a car, police said, adding that exact number of assailants is yet to be ascertained. Two of the assailants were dressed as women, police added.

They escaped after firing nearly 16 rounds. The injured have been identified as Sandeep, Sunder and Sunil who were accompanying Lohar to the court. Apart from them, an advocate Manjit Yadav sustained bullet injuries on his arm while Lohar got hit on his feet. All the injured were rushed to Rohtak’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences. The deceased has been identified as Sanjeet, a resident of village Bhainswan who was accompanying Lohar.

Police reached the spot and cordoned the courts complex. The functioning of the Rohtak district courts was disrupted for atleast half an hour but resumed soon after the incident. Senior police officials also reached the spot and quizzed the eye witnesses.

An advocate, Joshi Ahlawat, practicing in the Rohtak district courts, said, “Around 10.45-11 am, two armed persons opened fired. An advocate Manjit Yadav who was entering the courts complex sustained bullet injuries in his arm. First they (assailants) fired at the entry gate of the courts complex. Then they moved towards a nearby SBI ATM counter and opened fire again aiming at a couple of persons who were being brought for their appearance in a court case. Both the assailants were wearing black kurtas and salwar and had their faces covered with some kind of handkerchief.”

After preliminary investigation, police is suspecting the incident to be a fallout of an ongoing gangwar between Lohar and his rival Naresh aka Kala, both residents of the same village – Bohar – in Rohtak district. “Prima-facie it appears a fallout of an ongoing gang war. We are finding out more details and trying to ascertain the identity of the assailants who opened fired. Police teams are conducting raids to nab the accused. Investigation in the case is on,” said Pankaj Nain, Superindent of Police, Rohtak. An FIR under has been filed under Sections 148, 149, 302, 307 of IPC and Arms Act.

In his statement to the police, Lohar said that when he was about to enter the court premises, along with his four friends, Naresh along with his brother and another person came in a car, while two others who were riding a motorcycle started firing. He said that his friends and few others suffered injuries.

