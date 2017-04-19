Haryana offers accidental insurance cover for all residents

The Haryana Government has decided to provide accidental insurance cover to all residents of the state in the age group of 18 to 70 years under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana’ (PMSBY) Scheme. The premium would be reimbursed by the state government.

A decision to this effect was taken at the Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Tuesday.

The sum insured would be Rs 2 lakh each in case of accidental death, and, in case of total and irrecoverable loss of both eyes or loss of use of both hands or feet or loss of sight of one eye and loss of use of hand or foot due to accident. Similarly, it would be Rs 1 lakh in case of total and irrecoverable loss of sight of one eye and loss of use of one hand or foot due to accident.

