Haryana: No govt job, plot for those who don’t pay power bills

THOSE WHO don’t clear dues of electricity bills may not get a government job or plots developed by the government authority in Haryana.

The state government Tuesday decided, in-principle, to make regular payment of electricity bills mandatory for applying for government jobs, issuance and renewal of arms licence, purchase of plots and passing of blueprint and construction of building at plots measuring 250 square yards and more in sectors of Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) and Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC).

Watch what else is making news

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of power utilities held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary DS Dhesi here today. As many as Rs 4,500 crore are pending against the power consumers in Haryana.

Earlier, the state government had made the condition of payment of power bills mandatory for contesting elections to Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies. The Supreme Court in 2015 had given its stamp of approval for the decision. As a result, the power utilities had recovered more than Rs 50 crore.

According to chairman, power utilities, Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor, as many as 1.10 lakh consumers have settled outstanding bills to the tune of about Rs 400 crore under the Surcharge Waiver Scheme till December 31, 2016. This Surcharge Waiver Scheme was introduced on November 20,2016. In view of the overwhelming response received from the consumers, the scheme has been extended till January 31, 2017.