Haryana: New policy to hike liquor prices

LIQUOR PRICES in Haryana are set to increase from April 1, when a new excise policy comes into force, with the government increasing minimum retail prices apart from Value Added Tax (VAT) and excise duty. There will be a total of 3,500 retail outlets for country liquor (CL) and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in Haryana, the same as in 2016-17. Also, no liquor vends will be opened in 185 villages for which panchayats had submitted resolutions.

Haryana Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu, while unveiling the excise policy for 2017-18, said that in accordance with the Supreme Court’s order, prohibiting liquor vends near state highways and national highways, 500 such vends will be shifted. He said the state government hails the apex court’s decision aimed at preventing accidents. Under the new policy, the number of vends will remain 3,500 and the quota of CL and IMFL has been retained at 950 lakh proof litre (PL) and 550 lakh PL, respectively.

The rate of excise duty on CL has been increased from Rs 20 per PL to Rs 28 per PL. The duty on IMFL ranged from Rs 40-70 per PL on four categories of IMFL. These rates have been revised in the range of Rs 45 per PL to Rs 200 per PL in seven categories depending upon the Ex Distillery Price. VAT on CL and IMFL, that was flat 10 per cent along with five per cent surcharge, has been increased. In case of CL, the VAT would now be 13 per cent. On IMFL, it has been increased to 14.5 per cent and on beer it will be 13.5 per cent. On foreign liquor, the VAT has been increased from 25 per cent to 33 per cent.

Capt Abhimanyu said, “Due to the new policy, the revenue of the department would increase by 12 to 15 per cent. We are expecting an additional Rs 500 crore revenue in addition to Rs 4,900 crore that was our target for the year 2016-17.”