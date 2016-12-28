Haryana Minister asks officers to redress BJP workers’ grievances

Ram Bilas Sharma on Wednesday said the officers, who were not redressing the “genuine grievances” of party workers, would have to change their “stubborn” attitude. (Source : Express Photo) Ram Bilas Sharma on Wednesday said the officers, who were not redressing the “genuine grievances” of party workers, would have to change their “stubborn” attitude. (Source : Express Photo)

Haryana Education and Tourism Minister Ram Bilas Sharma on Wednesday said the officers, who were not redressing the “genuine grievances” of party workers, would have to change their “stubborn” attitude. He said the party workers are the foundation stones of BJP.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Sharma stated this after attending to the people and party workers at BJP office in Chandigarh on Wednesday, said an official release. He said the Centre has prescribed Friday for redress of grievances of party workers. He said that one Union minister would redress grievances of party workers coming from all over the country, at the party office.

Similarly, the state government has assigned duties to its ministers to redress grievances of people at party office in Chandigarh. The Minister said that during BJP’s 26-month tenure, lakhs of party workers have brought their grievances to the party office and efforts were made to redress them on priority basis.

He said BJP was the only party in the country that gives due respect to its workers.