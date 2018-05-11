Khattar invites Israeli Aerospace Industry to set up ancillary units in Hisar

During his visit to the IAI, Israeli officials told Khattar about the innovations made in the field of aerospace and defence industry. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) During his visit to the IAI, Israeli officials told Khattar about the innovations made in the field of aerospace and defence industry. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

HARYANA CHIEF Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, during his visit to Israel, has invited Israeli Aerospace Industry (IAI) to set up ancillary units at Hisar Aviation Hub being set up by the state government. Khattar has also invited the consortium of cyber security companies under Israel aviation industry to set up base in Haryana.

During his visit to the IAI, Israeli officials told Khattar about the innovations made in the field of aerospace and defence industry. Officials from IAI expressed keen interest in the aviation hub and agreed to visit Hisar next month.

According to a Haryana government release, IAI has entered into $1 billion contract with Government of India under which it is obliged to invest or procure 30 per cent material from the local market. The IAI officials have assured to explore Haryana as a top priority, release said. When IAI explained its strength in combating cyber attacks and efficiency in cyber security, the Chief Minister asked the consortium of cyber security companies under Israel aviation industry to set up base in Haryana.

He also visited the manufacturing plant of Unmanned Ariel Vehicle (UAV) and jets.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App