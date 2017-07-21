Haryana: Man poisons his two children and commits suicide over marital discord

The man in his suicide note stated that he was fed up with the marital discord. (Representational image) The man in his suicide note stated that he was fed up with the marital discord. (Representational image)

A 30-year-old man allegedly gave poison to his two children and later committed suicide over marital discord in Tohana town in Haryana’s Fatehabad district today, a senior police official said. Sunil Kumar first gave poison to his 6-year-old son Ganesh and daughter Mahima (3) after which he himself consumed poison at his home, Tohana Deputy Superintendent of Police Shamsher Singh said.

Neighbours rushed the children to a hospital in Tohana where they died, while Sunil breather his last at Agroha Medical College in Hisar district.

The man in his suicide note stated that he was fed up with the marital discord. “His wife Sonia had left for her parents house in Hansi in Hisar district 10 days ago,” Singh said. “We have registered a case. A team of Forensic Sciences Laboratory has taken samples from the crime spot,” he added.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App