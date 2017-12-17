Haryana: Man kills wife, scatters body parts across the state, held

Rohtak resident Rajkumar got married to Geetanjali, a resident of Jalandhar, in 2010, and has a boy and a girl (Representational Image) Rohtak resident Rajkumar got married to Geetanjali, a resident of Jalandhar, in 2010, and has a boy and a girl (Representational Image)

Haryana police Saturday arrested a carpenter for allegedly killing his wife and cutting her body into seven pieces and scattering them at different places in Rohtak district and other parts of the state. The 42 year-old carpenter, Rajkumar Sachdeva, whose wife Geetanjali was in a live-in-relationship with a close relative, would be produced before a Rohtak court on Sunday.

Rohtak resident Rajkumar had allegedly killed her following a fight last month. He got married to Geetanjali, a resident of Jalandhar, in 2010, and has a boy and a girl. According to police, Geetanjali fell in love with the brother-in-law of her husband, and was living with him at Kaithal town since June this year.

On November 13, Geetanjali had come to Rohtak to take her clothes from her husband’s house. A fight had broken out between them and Rajkumar allegedly banged his wife’s head on the wall. Due to injuries on her head, she had died on the spot. According to the police, he kept her body in the house for the entire night. Next day, he cut her body into pieces with the help of an aara, which is used to cut wood.

Then, he packed all the pieces separetly and scattered them at different places, including in a canal. According to Rohtak SP, Pankaj Nain, a part of the woman’s body was recovered from the bushes near Makdoli village of Rohtak district on November 22, which prompted them to initiate efforts to identify her.

During preliminary investigation, it was established that the clothes recovered from the body were of the same missing woman, Geetanjali. When the cops interrogated Rajkumar, he admitted to his crime. The police said that two of the body pieces have been recovered from Rohtak while her leg has been recovered from Dadri. At least four otherparts, according to sources, are yet to be recovered.

