Haryana man kills pregnant sister who married against family’s wishes

A Dalit youth in Sonipat district shot dead his 25-year-old sister on Thursday, allegedly for marrying against the wishes of family three years back. According to police, Nikko, who was six months pregnant, was killed in her in-laws’ house at Lath village of Sonipat district.

SHO of Gohana police station Sethi Malik told The Indian Express that the accused Vikram (35), along with his two accomplishes, ran away from the spot after the crime. “We are conducting raids to arrest them.”

Vikram, a resident of Chhappar (Jhajjar), had got married in Lath village a few years back. After his marriage, Nikko fell in love with Deepak, brother of Vikram’s wife. Despite objection by her family, Nikko got married with Deepak in 2015.

On Thursday afternoon, Vikram, along with two friends, reached her home in Lath village and fired a bullet on her neck when she was sleeping. The police believe the accused was carrying a local-made pistol. Nikko was rushed to a hospital in neighbouring Khanpur Kalan but the doctors declared her brought dead.

Vikram is a motorcycle mechanic. The latest incident comes despite conviction of family members in two separate cases of honour killings in Haryana. Three days back, a Sirsa court had sentenced four people, including the victim girl’s parents and brother, to life imprisonment for killing the girl and her lover in Dabwali village of Sirsa in 2016. Another family member, who was juvenile, was imprisoned for three years.

About a month back, a Sonipat court had awarded life imprisonment to five family members, including parents of a 17 year-old girl, for killing her at village Matand of Sonipat district in 2016.

