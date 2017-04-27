Haryana makes clinic duty must for doctors on administrative posts

Haryana’s Health Minister Anil Vij has made it mandatory for all the doctors in administrative posts to perform clinical duties for a particular period as prescribed by the department. Sources said kin of several bureaucrats and politicians in Haryana had been “adjusted” in administrative posts in Panchkula, at the offices of Director General Health Services (DGHS), National Health Mission(NHM), Haryana Medical Services Corporation Limited (HMSCL), AIDS Control society.

Though Vij had transferred some of them to the districts that are short of doctors, they got the transfers cancelled and came back. At present, 400 Haryana government doctors are in administrative posts.

“Health department is facing acute shortage of doctors. A large number of doctors are working in administrative posts and not performing any clinical duties,” stated a health department order.

The order says all civil surgeons working as chief medical officers heading the district will have to perform clinical duties one day in a week. The Director General of Health too will have to report for clinical duty one day in a month, while additional directors and all other directors will have to see patients for two days in a month. All principal medical officers, medical superintendents or equivalent rank officers, deputy chief medical officers, medical officers, deputy directors, dental doctors posted in the office of DGHS, NHM , HMSCL,

HSHRC, AIDS Control society will have to do the clinical duty twice a week.

The order specifies that nobody is exempt. In case if an officer doesn’t perform the duties as said, he would be treated absent from the duty.

The Director General Health Services has been asked to devise a mechanism for keeping a record of the clinical duties.

Talking to The Indian Express, DGHS Praveen Garg said, “These doctors can perform duties in the district where they are posted.”

DGHS ‘goof-up’

Two days after the DGHS office, in a reply to a resident’s complaint at CM window, stated that influential people were not letting surplus doctors be posted to areas without doctors, the resident got a revised reply from the department today. The office of DGHS, which had at first replied that doctors were getting their transfers cancelled with the help of influential persons, said the previous reply was sent in a haste.

