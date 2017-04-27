Haryana: Last rites of two CRPF jawans killed in Sukma ambush performed in their native villages

The last rites of Ram Mehar being held at his village Kheri Mansingh of Karnal district on Wednesday. (Source: Express) The last rites of Ram Mehar being held at his village Kheri Mansingh of Karnal district on Wednesday. (Source: Express)

Ram Mehar’s family was eagerly waiting for him at his village Kheri Mansingh of Karnal district as he was scheduled to return home on May 1. But at 11 pm on Monday, his family members got a call about his death. Ram was among the 26 CRPF personnel killed by Maoists in Sukma of Chhattisgarh on Monday.

The last rites of Ram Mehar (37) and one more martyr from Haryana, Naresh Kumar from Jainpur Tiloka village of Sonepat district, were performed with full state honours on Wednesday.

A pall of gloom descended at Kheri Mansingh village when the funeral pyre was lit by Ram’s son Rohit, a student of 12th class. “We are proud of him as he has sacrificed his life for the country,” said Ram Mehar’s father Puran Chand Sandhu. Equally emotional, his mother Mam Kaur said, “My son has done duty of real son of the motherland.”

Ram Mehar was at fourth place among six brothers. One of Ram Mehar’s brothers has joined Haryana Police after giving his services to the Army.

The village panchayat of Kheri Mansingh have urged the government to set up a sports stadium at the village in the name of Ram Mehar. Haryana Food and Supply Minister Karan Dev Kamboj, CRPF DIG Bhanu Pratap Singh were among those who paid last homage to the martyr.

The last rites of ASI Naresh Kumar were held near the Yamuna River at his native village Jainpur Tiloka in district Sonepat. He is survived by his wife Rajbala and three children.

Speaking to The Indian Express, his younger brother Wazir Singh said, “ We are from a very poor family. Naresh along with other family members had gone for labour in the village during his leave period recently to help us to earn wheat for the family.”

CRPF DIG Onkar Singh Chadha, who also reached the village on Wednesday, said the martyr’s family would get pension under Liberalised Pensionary Awards (LPA) and financial assistance up to Rs 1 crore along with risk fund for posting in naxalite affected area. Apart from this, one child of the martyr would be given government job. The Sonepat administration has also released Rs 50 lakh to the family of the martyr on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the Haryana Government has decided to rename Government College, Nangal Chaudhary, as Shaheed Major Satish Dahiya Government College, Nangal Chaudhary (Mahendergarh) with immediate effect.

Major Dahiya of 30 Rashtriya Rifles had laid down his life during a gunfight with militants at Kralgund in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, on February 14.

